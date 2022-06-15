Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Up 40.6% in May

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the May 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 155,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

