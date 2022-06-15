Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.36

Shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 492794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

