Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.36

Shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 492794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.59.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)
