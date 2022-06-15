Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.31

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.31, with a volume of 3091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.75 million and a PE ratio of 4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.23.

Ceres Global Company Profile

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain; Supply Chain Services; and Seed and Processing segments. It engages in the procurement, storage, handling, trading, and merchandising of commodity and specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through 10 grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

