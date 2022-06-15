Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.31

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.31, with a volume of 3091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.75 million and a PE ratio of 4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.23.
Ceres Global Company Profile (TSE:CRP)
