CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Sells $201,126.80 in Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $201,126.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CEVA stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 100,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $789.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CEVA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CEVA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in CEVA by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in CEVA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CEVA by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

