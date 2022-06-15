CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Stock Price Up 10.9%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.16. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28.

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEZYY)

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates two nuclear plants, sixteen hydroelectric plants, one combined cycle gas turbine plant, and eight fossil fuel plants in the Czech Republic.

