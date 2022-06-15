CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.44

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as low as C$1.23. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 28,207 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$411.45 million and a P/E ratio of -21.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.91.

Get CGX Energy alerts:

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.