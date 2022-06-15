Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,899,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $68,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $54,543,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,461,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,623,000 after buying an additional 1,692,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 10,792.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

