Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 510,153 shares.The stock last traded at $4.75 and had previously closed at $4.18.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
About Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)
Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.
