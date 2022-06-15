Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $59.91

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.91 and last traded at $60.19, with a volume of 31856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.22.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.52.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

