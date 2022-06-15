Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $434.14 and last traded at $437.32. Approximately 45,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,542,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $678.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.79.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

