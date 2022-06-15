Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.58.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

CSH.UN traded up C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.30. 61,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,484. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 221.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.15. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$10.74 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

