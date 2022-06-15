Chase (NYSE:CCF) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of CCF opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. Chase has a one year low of $76.17 and a one year high of $119.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98.

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $73.95 million during the quarter.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

