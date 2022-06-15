Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.30.

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.13. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -62.89%.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 205,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,823,966 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 54,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,787,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,486,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

