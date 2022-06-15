Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $285.91

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.91 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.58). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 288.50 ($3.50), with a volume of 72,914 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £433.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 289.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 285.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.88. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.23%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

