Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $28.87. Approximately 24,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,581,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

CHWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Star acquired 36,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

