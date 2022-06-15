Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Trading Down 4%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 69,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,236,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

CIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,955,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 440,171 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

