China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Shares Gap Up to $7.65

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.97. China Life Insurance shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 7,361 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06.

China Life Insurance ( NYSE:LFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 22.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in China Life Insurance by 18.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.