China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 1,127,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CHLLF remained flat at $$4.19 during trading on Wednesday. China Literature has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.
China Literature Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Literature (CHLLF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.