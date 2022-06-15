China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CARCY opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. China Resources Cement has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61.
About China Resources Cement
