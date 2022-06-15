China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CARCY opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. China Resources Cement has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61.

About China Resources Cement (Get Rating)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

