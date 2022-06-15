Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $6.85

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.17. Chindata Group shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 19,916 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

