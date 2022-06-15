Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $6.85

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.17. Chindata Group shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 19,916 shares.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chindata Group (CD)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.