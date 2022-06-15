Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $134.32

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $134.32 and last traded at $134.32, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.12.

Christian Dior Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Loewe, Marc Jacobs, Celine, Kenzo, Givenchy, Pink Shirtmaker, Emilio Pucci, Berluti, Loro Piana, Rimowa brand names; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, a Belvedere, Volcán de mi Tierra, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Ruinart, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, and Château d'Esclans brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian brand names.

