Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $111.90

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 111.90 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.36), with a volume of 94573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.42).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.87.

In other Chrysalis Investments news, insider Simon Holden bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($24,760.29). Also, insider Anne Ewing bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £19,350 ($23,485.86).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

