CIBC Boosts Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$15.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 345,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,952. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

