CIBC Increases Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$12.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of KELTF traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. 8,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

