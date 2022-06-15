CIBC Increases NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$18.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NUVSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of NUVSF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. 113,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,324. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

