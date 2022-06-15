CIBC Increases Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$90.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

TRMLF stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 98,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,234. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $63.80.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

