CIBC Raises Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$10.00

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTEGF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of BTEGF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. 653,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,354. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.37. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 80.01% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $531.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

