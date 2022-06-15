CIBC Raises Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$16.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPG. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

NYSE:CPG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.31. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 63,910 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 564.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

