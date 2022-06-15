CIBC Raises Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$22.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

DALXF traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. 15,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,632. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $12.77.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

