Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 5949836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The stock has a market cap of C$52.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26.

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

