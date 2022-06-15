Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Down 31%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 31% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.10. 7,175,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 2,358,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The company has a market cap of C$56.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26.
Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.
