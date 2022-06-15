CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Trading 7% Higher

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.50. 303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 177,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). As a group, analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.
About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CinCor Pharma (CINC)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.