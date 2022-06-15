CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Trading 7% Higher

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.50. 303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 177,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). As a group, analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $565,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

