CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 55,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Robert A. Breakstone acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 28,360 shares of company stock valued at $301,129. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 100.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CION traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. CION Investment has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

