CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.99

Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $512.05 million and a P/E ratio of 8.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%.

In other CION Investment news, CEO Mark Gatto purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,806 shares in the company, valued at $360,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Breakstone acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,360 shares of company stock worth $301,129. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $5,546,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 313,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth $4,622,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth $3,269,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CION Investment (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

