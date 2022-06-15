Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Sells $202,524.42 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maria Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52.

CSCO opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.7% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 380.5% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Citigroup cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

