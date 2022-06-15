Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40 billion-$12.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $15,263,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 71.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,019,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

