CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Declares Dividend of $0.27

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.271 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTPCY opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17. CITIC has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.
About CITIC (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CITIC (CTPCY)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.