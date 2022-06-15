CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Declares Dividend of $0.27

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.271 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTPCY opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17. CITIC has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advances materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses in China. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

