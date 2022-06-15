Citigroup Downgrades Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLY) to Sell

Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 11.00 price target on the stock.
Kingboard Laminates stock opened at 42.02 on Wednesday.
