Citigroup Downgrades Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLY) to Sell

Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 11.00 price target on the stock.

Kingboard Laminates stock opened at 42.02 on Wednesday.

About Kingboard Laminates

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells laminates in the People's Republic of China, other Asian countries, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Laminates, Properties, and Investments segments. The company offers glass epoxy laminates, paper laminates, and composite epoxy material laminates.

