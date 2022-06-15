Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.83.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,888,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 63,616 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,420 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $115,345,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

