CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Up 36.5% in May

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 975,100 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 714,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 184.0 days.

CHKGF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. CK Asset has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

Get CK Asset alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CK Asset from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.