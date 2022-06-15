CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CKHUY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. 174,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,535. CK Hutchison has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.86%.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

