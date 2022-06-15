Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the May 15th total of 47,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CMTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:CMTG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. 37,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,910. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,975,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $122,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,856,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $8,064,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

