Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 135,910 shares.The stock last traded at $19.19 and had previously closed at $18.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $122,892,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,975,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $8,064,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

