Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $85.55

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.55 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 2628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,867. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 129.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $3,322,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

