Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.12

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 1978816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

CCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Conversant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 658,107 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

