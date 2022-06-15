Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Shares Up 20%

Clear Leisure plc (LON:CLP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). 80,972,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 42,630,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.23 million and a PE ratio of -13.50.
Clear Leisure Company Profile (LON:CLP)
Featured Stories
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.