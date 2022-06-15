Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.61. 25,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,009,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $120,270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,013,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,983,573.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 22,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $627,422.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 436,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,324,919 over the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

