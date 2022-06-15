Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research analysts have commented on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 284,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,607,699. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $98,287,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $130,587,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $98,218,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,826 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

