Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Down 23.1% in May

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Clicks Group stock remained flat at $$33.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 53 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Clicks Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

