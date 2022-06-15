CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $385.85

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 385.85 ($4.68) and traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.41). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.49), with a volume of 12,000 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.40. The company has a market cap of £60.05 million and a PE ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 385.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 385.85.
CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.
